Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,035,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 82,118 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.05% of Bristol-Myers Squibb worth $53,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quilter Plc increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 44,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 4,280 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 16,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 27,303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 5,718 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Finally, Crown Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $77.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.12.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of BMY stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $51.40. The stock had a trading volume of 10,025,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,469,240. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $47.58 and a fifty-two week high of $71.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.21. The firm has a market cap of $104.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.39.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 50.95%. The firm had revenue of $11.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.18%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the biopharmaceutical company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.