Bryan Patrick Donohoe Buys 3,509 Shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) Stock

Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE – Get Free Report) CEO Bryan Patrick Donohoe acquired 3,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.32 per share, for a total transaction of $50,248.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 41,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,828.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Bryan Patrick Donohoe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 30th, Bryan Patrick Donohoe sold 18,868 shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total transaction of $194,717.76.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ACRE remained flat at $7.19 on Thursday. 350,989 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 728,787. Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. has a 1-year low of $7.07 and a 1-year high of $11.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $391.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 1.41.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.92%. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s payout ratio is currently -138.89%.

ACRE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $10.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $10.25 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $7.00 target price (down from $11.00) on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ares Commercial Real Estate

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 28.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 96,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 21,438 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 141.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 25,611 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 3,015.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 43,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 41,620 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 57.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 7,805 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 6.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the period. 41.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Company Profile

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt and preferred equity products, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Further Reading

