Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.55 EPS

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.55, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $703.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.35 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.62 earnings per share.
Cal-Maine Foods Price Performance
CALM opened at $61.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of -0.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.99. Cal-Maine Foods has a 1 year low of $42.25 and a 1 year high of $63.14.
Cal-Maine Foods Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from Cal-Maine Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. Cal-Maine Foods’s payout ratio is currently 8.16%.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Trading of Cal-Maine Foods
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 39.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 99.6% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,371 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a report on Wednesday.
Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile
Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.
