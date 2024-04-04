Cannabix Technologies (OTCMKTS:BLOZF) Trading Up 7.3%

Cannabix Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLOZF – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 7.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.20 and last traded at $0.18. Approximately 424,369 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 372% from the average daily volume of 89,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

Cannabix Technologies Stock Up 7.3 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.17.

About Cannabix Technologies

Cannabix Technologies Inc, a technology company, develops marijuana breathalyzer for employers, law enforcement, workplaces, and laboratories in the United States. It develops tetrahydrocannabinol breath analyzers, a point of care breath testing tool for the rapid detection of recent cannabis use; MS breath sampler; and contactless alcohol breathalyzer, as well as breath collection units.

