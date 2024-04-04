Celtic (LON:CCP) Shares Down 1.2%

Shares of Celtic plc (LON:CCP – Get Free Report) fell 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 120 ($1.51) and last traded at GBX 127.50 ($1.60). 14,101 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 111% from the average session volume of 6,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 129 ($1.62).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Celtic from GBX 182 ($2.28) to GBX 190 ($2.39) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 126.07 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 123.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of £121.65 million, a PE ratio of 514.00 and a beta of 0.35.

Celtic plc, through its subsidiary, Celtic F.C. Limited, operates a professional football club in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Football and Stadium Operations, Merchandising, and Multimedia and Other Commercial Activities. It is involved in the operation of a professional football club covering various activities, including football operations and investment; operation of the Celtic FC Youth Academy; match ticketing; merchandising; partner programs; marketing and brand protection; multimedia; stadium operations; facilities and property; catering and hospitality; public and supporter relations; and human resources.

