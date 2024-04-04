Checkit (LON:CKT) Trading 2.4% Higher

Checkit plc (LON:CKT – Get Free Report) shares traded up 2.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 21.94 ($0.28) and last traded at GBX 21.50 ($0.27). 28,378 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 117,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21 ($0.26).

Checkit Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £23.22 million, a P/E ratio of -238.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 2.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 20.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 23.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Checkit

In related news, insider Keith Anthony Daley purchased 250,000 shares of Checkit stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 19 ($0.24) per share, for a total transaction of £47,500 ($59,628.42). Corporate insiders own 52.90% of the company’s stock.

Checkit Company Profile

Checkit plc provides cloud-based services through intelligent operations management platforms for deskless workforces in the United Kingdom and the Americas. The company offers software-as-a-service for connected workflow management, automated monitoring and building energy management, Internet of things, and operational insight-based products and services.

