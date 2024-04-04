Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Cuts Stock Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC reduced its stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,835,361 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 26,107 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Shell worth $120,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SHEL. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the first quarter valued at $443,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Shell during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,322,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Shell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,018,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter valued at $791,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter worth $2,090,000. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on SHEL shares. BNP Paribas cut shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet raised Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th.

Shell Price Performance

Shares of Shell stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $70.25. 5,377,024 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,718,163. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $226.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.62. Shell plc has a 52-week low of $55.78 and a 52-week high of $70.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.00.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.28. Shell had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.99%. The business had revenue of $80.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Shell plc will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

Shell Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.662 dividend. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is 48.59%.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

