Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Grows Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 815,804 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82,909 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $82,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Syon Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis in the third quarter worth about $6,568,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Novartis by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Novartis by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Novartis by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 161,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,488,000 after acquiring an additional 16,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Novartis by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 330,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,618,000 after acquiring an additional 4,510 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on NVS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Novartis in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HSBC cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.33.

Novartis stock traded up $2.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $96.90. The stock had a trading volume of 2,544,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,460,509. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.52 and its 200 day moving average is $99.59. Novartis AG has a one year low of $92.19 and a one year high of $108.78.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $11.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.69 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 29.90%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $3.7772 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.47. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.26%.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. It offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

