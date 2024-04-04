Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $206.50 Million Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC reduced its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 484,155 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for 0.7% of Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $206,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at about $21,442,000. United Bank boosted its stake in Mastercard by 34.5% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Mastercard by 30.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 272,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $97,335,000 after buying an additional 63,040 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at about $1,168,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at about $12,926,000. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercard Stock Down 1.6 %

Mastercard stock traded down $7.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $469.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,504,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,442,443. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $355.97 and a fifty-two week high of $490.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $468.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $428.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $438.24 billion, a PE ratio of 40.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.46 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 191.22% and a net margin of 44.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.32%.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 8,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.26, for a total value of $3,829,314.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,003,217.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 8,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.26, for a total value of $3,829,314.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at $20,003,217.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total value of $1,740,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,712,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,628 shares of company stock valued at $23,309,067 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $510.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Mastercard from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on Mastercard from $452.00 to $504.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Mastercard from $432.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Mastercard from $476.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $481.95.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

