Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 117,727 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,815,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 117,727 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $146,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 3.6% during the third quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1.4% during the third quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 11,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 0.5% during the third quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 32,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1.7% during the third quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 10,864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 4.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In related news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 38,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total transaction of $1,944,699.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 386,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,504,523.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Schlumberger news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 38,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total value of $1,944,699.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 386,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,504,523.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Howard Guild sold 22,853 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total value of $1,180,585.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,181 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,870.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 172,191 shares of company stock worth $8,636,322 in the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Schlumberger Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:SLB traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $54.27. 12,034,021 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,541,724. The firm has a market cap of $77.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.96. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $42.73 and a twelve month high of $62.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $8.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SLB. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Schlumberger from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.80.

Schlumberger Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Featured Articles

