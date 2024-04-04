Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 1,344 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lessened its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 249,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,344 shares during the period. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 0.8% of Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned 0.23% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $219,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% in the third quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 4,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,485,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,537,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,479 shares during the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 88.6% in the third quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 4,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ REGN traded down $13.93 on Thursday, reaching $937.02. 396,071 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 496,243. The firm has a market cap of $102.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $960.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $884.10. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $684.80 and a fifty-two week high of $998.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a current ratio of 5.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.73 by $1.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $10.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on REGN. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,055.00 to $1,082.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,125.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $968.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $934.71, for a total transaction of $934,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,888,716.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $934.71, for a total transaction of $934,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,888,716.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 5,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $956.47, for a total transaction of $5,531,266.01. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,203,239.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,729 shares of company stock valued at $13,124,641. Corporate insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

