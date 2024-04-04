Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 53,818 Shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC trimmed its position in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,056,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,818 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Impinj were worth $95,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PI. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Impinj by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Impinj by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Impinj by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Impinj by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Impinj by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period.

Get Impinj alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Impinj from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Impinj from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Impinj from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Impinj to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Impinj from $89.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.38.

Impinj Price Performance

Shares of PI traded down $5.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $117.59. 222,407 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392,807. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $112.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.14. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.59 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 8.73, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26. Impinj, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.39 and a 1 year high of $142.70.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.11. Impinj had a negative net margin of 14.10% and a negative return on equity of 74.70%. The firm had revenue of $70.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Impinj, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total transaction of $30,114.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 46,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,743,398.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total transaction of $30,114.07. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 46,118 shares in the company, valued at $3,743,398.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total transaction of $69,391.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 253,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,558,720.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,463 shares of company stock valued at $12,613,330 over the last three months. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

About Impinj

(Free Report)

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.