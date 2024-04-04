China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 4,240 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 354.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,240 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in United Therapeutics by 155.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 38,698 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,427,000 after acquiring an additional 23,532 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 4.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in United Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $3,340,000. Vinva Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 362.4% during the third quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 5,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 4,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in United Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $15,447,000. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ UTHR traded up $2.73 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $233.93. The stock had a trading volume of 521,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,655. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $226.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.65. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52-week low of $204.44 and a 52-week high of $261.54.

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $614.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.01 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 42.31%. United Therapeutics’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.67 earnings per share. Analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 23.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UTHR. The Goldman Sachs Group raised United Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $213.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com upgraded United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $308.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.40.

In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.37, for a total transaction of $1,394,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,710 shares in the company, valued at $8,530,302.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Christopher Patusky sold 1,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.00, for a total transaction of $376,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.37, for a total value of $1,394,220.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,710 shares in the company, valued at $8,530,302.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,130 shares of company stock worth $21,326,358 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

