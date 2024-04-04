China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 348.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,456 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,213 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $1,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in Sanofi by 115.6% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in Sanofi by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Sanofi by 163.5% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its holdings in Sanofi by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 7,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the period. Finally, Five Oceans Advisors bought a new stake in Sanofi during the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000. 10.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet cut Sanofi from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

SNY traded down $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $47.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,757,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,829,461. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $42.63 and a 12-month high of $57.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.20. The company has a market cap of $120.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.05). Sanofi had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.02 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.478 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This is an increase from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.38. Sanofi’s payout ratio is currently 58.47%.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

