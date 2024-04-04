China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $1.42 Million Holdings in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) by 388.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in argenx were worth $1,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ARGX. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of argenx by 339.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 581,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,925,000 after purchasing an additional 449,151 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of argenx by 236.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 630,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,788,000 after purchasing an additional 443,217 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of argenx by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,511,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,219,000 after purchasing an additional 368,367 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of argenx by 377.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 430,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,788,000 after purchasing an additional 340,482 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of argenx by 185.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 297,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,966,000 after purchasing an additional 193,353 shares during the period. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

argenx stock traded down $11.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $386.88. 144,711 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,689. argenx SE has a 52 week low of $327.73 and a 52 week high of $550.76. The firm has a market cap of $22.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.74 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $390.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $430.80.

argenx ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by ($0.45). argenx had a negative return on equity of 16.97% and a negative net margin of 23.26%. The firm had revenue of $417.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.70) EPS. Research analysts forecast that argenx SE will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ARGX shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on argenx in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $451.00 target price on shares of argenx in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on argenx from $612.00 to $641.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on argenx from $518.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on argenx from $505.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $530.74.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC.

