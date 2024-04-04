China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $1.64 Million Holdings in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) by 41.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Rambus were worth $1,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Rambus by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 240,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,426,000 after purchasing an additional 69,895 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Rambus by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 21,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rambus in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,204,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Rambus in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Rambus by 205.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 307,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,154,000 after acquiring an additional 206,720 shares during the period. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RMBS stock traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $58.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,346,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,647,218. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.25. Rambus Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.58 and a 1-year high of $76.38.

Rambus ( NASDAQ:RMBS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. Rambus had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 72.41%. The business had revenue of $136.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rambus Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RMBS shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Rambus from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Rambus in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.20.

In other Rambus news, SVP John Shinn sold 3,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.93, for a total transaction of $255,045.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,847,128.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Rambus news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.93, for a total transaction of $898,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 283,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,979,427.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP John Shinn sold 3,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.93, for a total transaction of $255,045.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,847,128.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,554 shares of company stock valued at $6,163,658. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

