China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $2.34 Million Stock Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 27.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,028 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,602 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $2,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 24.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 391,345 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $133,738,000 after buying an additional 76,027 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 24.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,280 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Fortinet by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Fortinet by 209.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,550 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Fortinet by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on FTNT. DZ Bank cut shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. HSBC cut Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on Fortinet from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Capital One Financial cut Fortinet from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.35.

Fortinet Stock Performance

FTNT traded down $2.09 on Thursday, hitting $69.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,949,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,199,837. The firm has a market cap of $52.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.91. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.12 and a 12 month high of $81.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. Fortinet had a net margin of 21.64% and a negative return on equity of 7,572.46%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Fortinet

In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $2,809,587.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,701,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,108,269,590.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $2,809,587.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,701,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,108,269,590.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 38,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total transaction of $2,549,620.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,887,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,985,992,346.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 154,880 shares of company stock worth $10,233,981. Insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Profile

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.