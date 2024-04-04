China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $5.05 Million Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 144.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,270 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 20,250 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices comprises 1.0% of China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $5,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,054,820 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,400,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,611 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,045,249 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,375,083,000 after buying an additional 1,112,077 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,252,070,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 35.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,086,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,868,258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,916,462 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,015,677,000 after buying an additional 2,479,272 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMD shares. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $136.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $195.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Bank of America lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.52.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 8.3 %

NASDAQ:AMD traded down $14.94 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $165.83. 88,008,095 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,384,039. The company has a market capitalization of $268.00 billion, a PE ratio of 320.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.02 and a fifty-two week high of $227.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.60.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total transaction of $316,571.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,069.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total value of $316,571.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,069.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph A. Householder sold 6,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.08, for a total value of $1,367,501.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,151.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 324,943 shares of company stock valued at $59,919,994 over the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

