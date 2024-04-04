China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 212.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,884 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 21,667 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises 1.8% of China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $9,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Southland Equity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 999 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Amgen by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Amgen by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Amgen Stock Performance
NASDAQ AMGN traded down $6.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $268.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,450,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,980,073. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $211.71 and a 12 month high of $329.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $287.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $281.40.
Amgen Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 72.06%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
AMGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $313.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $286.00 to $326.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $264.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $295.30.
Amgen Company Profile
Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.
