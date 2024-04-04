China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Invests $2.40 Million in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 31,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,398,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SQ. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Block during the first quarter worth $31,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Block during the second quarter worth $40,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Block by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Block by 89.6% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Block by 67,500.0% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. 70.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Block from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Block from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Block from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Block in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Block from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.72.

In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 127,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.45, for a total transaction of $8,364,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 405,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,521,910.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 127,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.45, for a total value of $8,364,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 405,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,521,910.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total value of $42,180.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 68,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,425,318.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 363,801 shares of company stock valued at $27,284,175. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE SQ traded down $4.92 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $74.73. 13,859,038 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,687,327. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.68. The firm has a market cap of $46.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 465.94, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 2.55. Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.85 and a 52-week high of $87.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. Block had a return on equity of 0.63% and a net margin of 0.04%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Block, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

