China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Makes New Investment in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 27,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 124.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,562,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,370,000 after purchasing an additional 7,507,589 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,578,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,028,000 after purchasing an additional 85,344 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,005,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,986,000 after acquiring an additional 38,395 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,863,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,223,000 after acquiring an additional 647,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,286,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,822,000 after acquiring an additional 37,541 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.81.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Price Performance

Shares of ASO traded down $0.62 on Thursday, hitting $62.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,414,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,349,910. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.83 and a fifty-two week high of $75.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.40.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This is a boost from Academy Sports and Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 25th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.55%.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, camping accessories and equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; fishing products including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

