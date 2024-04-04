China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 3,392 Shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Free Report) by 349.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,363 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,392 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Karuna Therapeutics were worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 266.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $51,000.

Get Karuna Therapeutics alerts:

Karuna Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ KRTX remained flat at $329.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,048. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.38 and a 1 year high of $329.99. The company has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a PE ratio of -28.14 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $320.97 and its 200 day moving average is $253.02.

Insider Activity

Karuna Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KRTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($3.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.65) by ($0.36). The firm’s revenue was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.22) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -11.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.13, for a total transaction of $1,580,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,008,749.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.13, for a total value of $1,580,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,008,749.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.81, for a total value of $4,752,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,244,706.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $7,924,500. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. William Blair lowered Karuna Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $227.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $293.92.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Karuna Therapeutics

About Karuna Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate includes KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of various peripheral tissues and dementia-related psychosis, including Alzheimer's disease.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Karuna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karuna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.