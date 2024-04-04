China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 4,735 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 50.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,106 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,735 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $3,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lewis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,373,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,041 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 7,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Atlassian by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 93.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlassian Price Performance

TEAM traded down $2.92 on Thursday, hitting $192.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,281,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,722,009. Atlassian Co. has a 1 year low of $128.02 and a 1 year high of $258.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $210.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Insider Activity at Atlassian

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 9.87% and a negative return on equity of 34.56%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Atlassian Co. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Atlassian news, CAO Gene Liu sold 227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.87, for a total transaction of $48,321.49. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,066 shares in the company, valued at $10,018,939.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Atlassian news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.45, for a total transaction of $1,932,102.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 461,496 shares in the company, valued at $108,197,737.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gene Liu sold 227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.87, for a total transaction of $48,321.49. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,066 shares in the company, valued at $10,018,939.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 284,918 shares of company stock worth $61,665,981. Company insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TEAM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Atlassian from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.19.

Atlassian Company Profile

(Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

