China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 243 Shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vaxcyte were worth $2,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PCVX. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 39.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,065,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983,223 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 2,164.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,888,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804,718 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte during the third quarter worth $51,180,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte during the fourth quarter worth $42,066,000. Finally, Commodore Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 407.5% during the second quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 1,015,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,689,000 after purchasing an additional 815,000 shares during the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PCVX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on Vaxcyte from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Friday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Vaxcyte from $73.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Vaxcyte in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vaxcyte has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.50.

Vaxcyte Stock Performance

PCVX traded down $1.74 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $63.36. 730,849 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 865,713. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.34 and a beta of 0.89. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a one year low of $34.11 and a one year high of $82.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.00.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.93). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.73) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vaxcyte

In other Vaxcyte news, CEO Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.92, for a total value of $958,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 375,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,022,030.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Elvia Cowan sold 11,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total transaction of $865,106.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $924,518.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.92, for a total value of $958,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 375,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,022,030.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,577 shares of company stock valued at $7,426,315 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vaxcyte Company Profile

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

