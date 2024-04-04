China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 36.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,000 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Trip.com Group by 1,628.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,177,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,727 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,172,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,927,000 after purchasing an additional 81,201 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Trip.com Group by 98.2% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,438,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,164,000 after buying an additional 2,695,221 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Trip.com Group by 18.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,077,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,691,000 after buying an additional 168,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 12.4% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 275,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,645,000 after purchasing an additional 30,497 shares during the last quarter. 35.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TCOM traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.99. The company had a trading volume of 3,159,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,956,370. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $31.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 0.56. Trip.com Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $30.70 and a fifty-two week high of $49.72.

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 22.43%. Equities analysts predict that Trip.com Group Limited will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

TCOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Trip.com Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on Trip.com Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Trip.com Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Trip.com Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.88.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

