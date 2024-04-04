Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Acquired by Tempus Wealth Planning LLC

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,650 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 624 shares during the quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 63,799 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after acquiring an additional 3,338 shares during the period. Emerald Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 17,715 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,373 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 189.9% in the 4th quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 25,347 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 16,604 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 9,304 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Melius lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.42.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of CSCO traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.11. The company had a trading volume of 17,356,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,796,650. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.69. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $45.56 and a one year high of $58.19. The company has a market capitalization of $194.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 23.49%. The company had revenue of $12.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $150,130.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 191,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,579,865.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $150,130.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 191,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,579,865.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $697,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 328,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,424,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,441 shares of company stock worth $972,080. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Stories

