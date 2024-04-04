Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Raises Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 28.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.4% during the first quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 3,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 5,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.8% during the first quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 21,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 46.5% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KO has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 52,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $3,138,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,602,980. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 18,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $1,102,114.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 52,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $3,138,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,602,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 375,407 shares of company stock valued at $22,795,742 in the last three months. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Coca-Cola Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE KO traded down $0.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $59.30. 14,309,932 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,131,371. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.40. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $51.55 and a twelve month high of $64.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $255.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.59.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.68 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.485 dividend. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 78.23%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.