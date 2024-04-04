Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC Buys 126 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,908 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 230 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.83.

Applied Materials Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of AMAT traded down $3.99 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $203.39. 6,238,116 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,430,659. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.00 and a 52 week high of $214.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $194.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.12. The company has a market capitalization of $169.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.59.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.23. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 43.56% and a net margin of 27.03%. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.06%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

