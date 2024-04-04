Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC Takes Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,625 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MA. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Performance

NYSE MA traded down $7.65 on Thursday, hitting $469.77. 2,504,653 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,442,443. The company has a market capitalization of $438.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $469.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $428.99. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $355.97 and a 52-week high of $490.00.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 191.22% and a net margin of 44.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.32%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 7,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.92, for a total value of $3,736,447.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,640 shares in the company, valued at $22,672,828.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 8,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.26, for a total value of $3,829,314.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at $20,003,217.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 7,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.92, for a total value of $3,736,447.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,640 shares in the company, valued at $22,672,828.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,628 shares of company stock worth $23,309,067 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MA shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Mastercard from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Mastercard from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. KeyCorp raised their target price on Mastercard from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Mastercard from $530.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $535.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $481.95.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

