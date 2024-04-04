Compass Ion Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,728 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 971.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
International Business Machines Stock Down 1.6 %
Shares of International Business Machines stock traded down $3.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $187.87. The company had a trading volume of 2,980,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,068,008. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $188.64 and a 200 day moving average of $165.69. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $120.55 and a 52-week high of $199.18.
International Business Machines Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 81.67%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
IBM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on International Business Machines from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.85.
About International Business Machines
International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.
