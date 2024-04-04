Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. Acquires 5,090 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,825 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,090 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises 1.5% of Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 88,532.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,084,569 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,115,932,000 after acquiring an additional 78,995,341 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,829,675,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,976,459 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,678,273,000 after acquiring an additional 11,987,691 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 175,039,883 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,509,733,000 after buying an additional 8,171,700 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 81.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,604,493 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $540,193,000 after buying an additional 4,756,222 shares during the period. 62.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $604,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,387,576.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VZ shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

NYSE:VZ traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $42.46. 16,456,873 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,127,084. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.14 and a 1-year high of $43.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.78 and a 200 day moving average of $37.63.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. The company had revenue of $35.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 20.71%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.26%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.38%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.