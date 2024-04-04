Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. Sells 33 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. cut its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company makes up approximately 1.1% of Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $775.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $700.00.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 78,573 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.07, for a total value of $50,920,804.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,333,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,375,262,246.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 180,667 shares of company stock valued at $116,186,189. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Eli Lilly and Company stock traded down $7.79 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $768.20. 2,351,286 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,205,062. The company has a market cap of $729.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $357.93 and a twelve month high of $800.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $745.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $643.27.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 51.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

