Connor Kevin J. O Sells 6,410 Shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) Stock

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 6,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.13, for a total value of $494,403.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,507,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,245,014.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Procore Technologies Stock Performance

PCOR stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $77.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,424,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,216,731. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.11 and a 1 year high of $83.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.93. The stock has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.68 and a beta of 0.71.

Get Procore Technologies alerts:

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.13. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.26% and a negative net margin of 19.97%. The firm had revenue of $260.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.20 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PCOR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Procore Technologies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Procore Technologies from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Procore Technologies from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Procore Technologies from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procore Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.86.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Procore Technologies

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Procore Technologies by 311.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 487,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,280,000 after buying an additional 369,427 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 33.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 3,959 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Procore Technologies by 41.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Procore Technologies during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Procore Technologies during the first quarter valued at $2,460,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.