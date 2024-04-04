David Badawi Sells 3,128 Shares of Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT) Stock

Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Free Report) CTO David Badawi sold 3,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total transaction of $15,890.24. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,762,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,954,902.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

David Badawi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 17th, David Badawi sold 3,414 shares of Sight Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total transaction of $17,616.24.

Sight Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SGHT traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.58. 122,018 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,009. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 2.83. Sight Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $11.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 13.29 and a quick ratio of 12.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.88.

Institutional Trading of Sight Sciences

Sight Sciences ( NASDAQ:SGHT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $18.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.70 million. Sight Sciences had a negative net margin of 68.53% and a negative return on equity of 41.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sight Sciences, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGHT. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Sight Sciences by 20,282.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,895,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,943,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881,750 shares during the last quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sight Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $5,869,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Sight Sciences by 103.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,117,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,257,000 after purchasing an additional 568,135 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sight Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,961,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sight Sciences by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,082,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,517,000 after purchasing an additional 521,412 shares during the period. 55.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sight Sciences

Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. It operates through two segments, Surgical Glaucoma and Dry Eye. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, an implant-free glaucoma surgery technology indicated to reduce intraocular pressure in adult patients with primary open-angle glaucoma; and SION Surgical Instrument, a manually operated device used in ophthalmic surgical procedures to excise trabecular meshwork.

