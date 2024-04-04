DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc Has $1.21 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 202.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,869 shares during the period. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 384,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,804,000 after purchasing an additional 34,396 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $14,430,000. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 92,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,631,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 13.8% during the third quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 185,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,326,000 after purchasing an additional 22,525 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 85.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 51,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,789,000 after purchasing an additional 23,610 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

VT traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $108.72. The company had a trading volume of 3,486,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,021,013. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $88.74 and a 52 week high of $110.74. The company has a market capitalization of $32.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.75.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

