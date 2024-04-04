DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc Has $2.51 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc decreased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Motco boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% during the third quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $5.85 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $471.51. 6,860,579 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,337,402. The company has a market capitalization of $377.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $370.92 and a 12 month high of $483.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $465.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $432.16.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

