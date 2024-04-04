DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc trimmed its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,046 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Masco accounts for 1.4% of DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 12,644 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,264 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after buying an additional 11,337 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Masco by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,103 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Masco during the 1st quarter worth about $495,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Masco by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 457,744 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,345,000 after acquiring an additional 305,138 shares in the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Masco in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Masco from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays raised their target price on Masco from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com lowered Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Masco in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.92.

Shares of MAS stock traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $76.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,735,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,081,809. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.05, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Masco Co. has a 52-week low of $46.69 and a 52-week high of $78.94. The stock has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.60.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.17. Masco had a return on equity of 3,111.50% and a net margin of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. Masco’s payout ratio is 28.93%.

In related news, VP Richard Allan Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total value of $385,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,465 shares in the company, valued at $806,328.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Richard Allan Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total value of $385,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,465 shares in the company, valued at $806,328.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jai Shah sold 42,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $3,249,270.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,208,778.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,762 shares of company stock valued at $6,337,597 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

