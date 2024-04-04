DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc Makes New $4.52 Million Investment in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 76,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,524,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises approximately 4.3% of DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $42,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VGIT traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $58.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,530,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,211,433. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $56.07 and a 12-month high of $60.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.10.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.1762 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

