DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc Sells 1,503 Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc cut its stake in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) by 23.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,024 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,503 shares during the period. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,776,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $686,074,000 after buying an additional 93,882 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fabrinet by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,333,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $722,017,000 after buying an additional 16,228 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Fabrinet by 9.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,987,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $331,195,000 after buying an additional 174,945 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Fabrinet by 108.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,529,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,835,000 after buying an additional 794,833 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Fabrinet by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,258,991 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,518,000 after buying an additional 9,757 shares during the period. 97.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Fabrinet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.29.

In related news, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.52, for a total transaction of $2,055,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,981 shares in the company, valued at $5,339,615.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FN traded down $2.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $187.36. The stock had a trading volume of 331,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,523. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49 and a beta of 1.04. Fabrinet has a 1-year low of $90.19 and a 1-year high of $229.02.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.05. Fabrinet had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The business had revenue of $712.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.76 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

