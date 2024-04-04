Decker Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:DMFG) Shares Down 1.5%

Decker Manufacturing Co. (OTCMKTS:DMFG – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $33.00 and last traded at $39.39. Approximately 3,853 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 389% from the average daily volume of 788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.00.

Decker Manufacturing Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.39.

Decker Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th.

About Decker Manufacturing

Decker Manufacturing Corporation manufactures hex nuts, weld nuts, pipe plugs, and other industrial fasteners to the automotive, agricultural, farm implement, heavy duty equipment, and construction industries. The company offers weld fasteners, nut/washer assemblies, wheel nuts, locknuts, flange nuts, and pipe/drain plugs for passenger car and truck assembly applications, powertrains, transmissions, and chassis; hex, tower, guard rail, and culvert nuts for highways, signage, bridges, and building constructions; internal engine, hitch, and trailer fasteners; and seat belts and guard rails for safety market applications.

