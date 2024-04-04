Derbend Asset Management Makes New Investment in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF (BATS:SPYI)

Derbend Asset Management bought a new position in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF (BATS:SPYI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,000. Derbend Asset Management owned approximately 0.39% of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPYI. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 213.4% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 16,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 11,053 shares in the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF during the third quarter worth $1,183,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF during the third quarter worth $593,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF during the third quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF during the third quarter worth $1,430,000.

Shares of BATS:SPYI traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.09. 407,073 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $192.85 million, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.71 and its 200 day moving average is $48.32.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $0.5014 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This is a boost from NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.48.

The Neos S&P 500(R) High Income ETF (SPYI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for tax-efficient and high monthly income by actively investing in stocks and options on the S&P 500 Index. The fund employs a call spread approach that uses SPX index option futures contracts.

