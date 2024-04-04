Economic Investment Trust (TSE:EVT) Trading 0.7% Higher

Shares of Economic Investment Trust Limited (TSE:EVT – Get Free Report) shot up 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$141.68 and last traded at C$141.00. Approximately 486 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 585 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$140.08.

Economic Investment Trust Trading Up 0.7 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$139.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$134.32. The stock has a market cap of C$792.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.72.

Economic Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%.

Economic Investment Trust Company Profile

Economic Investment Trust Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/TSX Composite Index, MSCI World Index, and S&P 500 Index.

