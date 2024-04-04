EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) President Matthew David Feierstein Sells 1,270 Shares

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) President Matthew David Feierstein sold 1,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $11,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 2,310,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,791,746. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Matthew David Feierstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 4th, Matthew David Feierstein sold 2,093 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total value of $20,113.73.

NASDAQ EVCM traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.11. The stock had a trading volume of 189,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,844. EverCommerce Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.22 and a 1 year high of $13.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -39.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

EverCommerce ( NASDAQ:EVCM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $169.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.41 million. EverCommerce had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a negative return on equity of 5.35%. On average, research analysts expect that EverCommerce Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EVCM shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of EverCommerce in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on EverCommerce from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of EverCommerce in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on EverCommerce from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $11.00) on shares of EverCommerce in a report on Friday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in EverCommerce by 143.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 142,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 84,147 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in EverCommerce by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 87,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 24,771 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in EverCommerce by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 185,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after buying an additional 3,831 shares during the period. Kent Lake Capital LLC bought a new position in EverCommerce in the 2nd quarter worth $496,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in EverCommerce in the 3rd quarter worth $108,000. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

