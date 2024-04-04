Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) CEO Sells $136,823.68 in Stock

Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Free Report) CEO Sanjeev Aggarwal sold 17,452 shares of Everspin Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.84, for a total value of $136,823.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 476,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,737,163.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

On Tuesday, March 26th, Sanjeev Aggarwal sold 519 shares of Everspin Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total value of $4,162.38.

On Friday, January 5th, Sanjeev Aggarwal sold 15,588 shares of Everspin Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $140,292.00.

NASDAQ:MRAM traded down $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $7.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,440. The firm has a market cap of $164.96 million, a PE ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.92. Everspin Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.20 and a 1-year high of $10.50.

Everspin Technologies ( NASDAQ:MRAM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $16.71 million for the quarter. Everspin Technologies had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 14.20%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRAM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Everspin Technologies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 839,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,251,000 after purchasing an additional 8,742 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Everspin Technologies by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 586,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,397,000 after acquiring an additional 199,118 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Everspin Technologies by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 507,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,982,000 after purchasing an additional 73,109 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Everspin Technologies by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 334,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 36,586 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Everspin Technologies by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 310,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 26,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Everspin Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

Everspin Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, China, Canada, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for MRAM products.

