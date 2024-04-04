Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $11.11

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.11 and last traded at $11.12, with a volume of 476768 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.50.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EXTR. B. Riley dropped their price target on Extreme Networks from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. TheStreet lowered Extreme Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Extreme Networks from $23.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Extreme Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.36.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.43 and a 200 day moving average of $16.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $296.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.50 million. Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 98.24% and a net margin of 5.96%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Extreme Networks news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 28,443 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total transaction of $376,585.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,129,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,956,049.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,895,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877,727 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 167,176.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,409,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,407,064 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Extreme Networks during the third quarter valued at $31,284,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Extreme Networks by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 254,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,458,000 after purchasing an additional 25,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Extreme Networks by 126.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,400,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,905,000 after purchasing an additional 782,969 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

