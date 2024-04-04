Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Holdings Cut by Riverbridge Partners LLC

Riverbridge Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,680,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229,970 shares during the quarter. Fastenal makes up approximately 2.3% of Riverbridge Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned about 0.47% of Fastenal worth $173,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC purchased a new position in Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth $1,306,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Fastenal by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 157,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. KG&L Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth $427,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in Fastenal by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 12,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 5,117 shares during the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.50.

Insider Activity at Fastenal

In related news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 11,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total transaction of $832,472.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Fastenal news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 11,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total value of $832,472.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 19,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total transaction of $1,364,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,285. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,682 shares of company stock worth $7,375,853 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Stock Performance

Shares of FAST traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $75.17. 3,974,946 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,914,264. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $50.30 and a 12-month high of $79.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.95.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 77.23%.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Further Reading

