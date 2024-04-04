FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) CEO Sells $368,668.00 in Stock

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) CEO Richard W. Smith sold 1,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.24, for a total transaction of $368,668.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,614 shares in the company, valued at $23,542,999.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

FedEx Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of FedEx stock traded down $2.98 on Thursday, reaching $275.51. 1,834,988 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,183,321. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $253.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $253.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $213.80 and a fifty-two week high of $291.27.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.95 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.6 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.07%.

FedEx declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 21st that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the shipping service provider to purchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sentry LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,811,748,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $700,291,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $496,611,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,063,938 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,076,619,000 after buying an additional 916,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,667,462 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,686,738,000 after buying an additional 880,894 shares in the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FDX has been the subject of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on FedEx from $291.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Melius upgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on FedEx from $322.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on FedEx from $279.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FDX

About FedEx

(Get Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.