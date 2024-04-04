Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) Shares Down 0.1%

Filo Mining Corp. (CVE:FIL – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$8.70 and last traded at C$8.97. Approximately 191,345 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 222,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.98.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FIL shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Filo Mining from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Filo Mining from C$36.00 to C$38.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. National Bankshares set a C$35.00 price target on shares of Filo Mining and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Filo Mining from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$8.97 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.86 and a quick ratio of 9.80. The company has a market cap of C$1.02 billion and a PE ratio of -46.72.

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

