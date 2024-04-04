Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) Shares Down 0.1%

Filo Mining Corp. (CVE:FIL – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$8.70 and last traded at C$8.97. Approximately 191,345 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 222,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.98.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FIL shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Filo Mining from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Filo Mining from C$36.00 to C$38.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. National Bankshares set a C$35.00 price target on shares of Filo Mining and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Filo Mining from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th.
View Our Latest Research Report on Filo Mining
Filo Mining Price Performance
Filo Mining Company Profile
Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Filo Mining
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- 3 Stocks About to Book Gains on Building Products Demand
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Consumer Spending and Sentiment Rises: Time to Buy the XLY?
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Is Estée Lauder on the Verge Of a Massive Comeback?
Receive News & Ratings for Filo Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Filo Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.