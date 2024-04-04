Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs (CVE:FCA) Stock Price Down 26.8%

Shares of Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs Corp (CVE:FCA – Get Free Report) were down 26.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$7.17 and last traded at C$7.17. Approximately 1,800 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 44% from the average daily volume of 1,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.80.

Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs Trading Down 26.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$49.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$7.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.76.

About Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs

Firm Capital American Realty Partners Corp. focuses on capital partnership investing in the U.S. income producing real estate and mortgage debt investments. It intends to acquire income producing U.S. real estate assets in the United States; and create a real estate debt and equity lending platform, which focuses on providing bridge mortgage loans and joint venture capital.

