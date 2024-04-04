Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Stake Lowered by Riverbridge Partners LLC

Riverbridge Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,303,575 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 55,268 shares during the quarter. Five Below comprises 3.7% of Riverbridge Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $277,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FIVE. Giverny Capital Inc. grew its stake in Five Below by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 644,566 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $103,711,000 after buying an additional 10,845 shares during the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new position in Five Below during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,129,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Five Below by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 419,605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,514,000 after buying an additional 40,363 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Five Below by 119.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 294,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,317,000 after buying an additional 159,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Five Below by 229.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 46,354 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,458,000 after buying an additional 32,288 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FIVE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Five Below from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Oppenheimer cut Five Below from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $235.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Five Below from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. UBS Group reduced their price target on Five Below from $270.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Five Below from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.11.

Five Below Price Performance

Five Below stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $163.99. 1,759,704 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 815,441. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.39. The company has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.26, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.19. Five Below, Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.57 and a 12-month high of $220.19.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The specialty retailer reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Five Below had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.07 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Thomas Vellios sold 10,000 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total value of $1,858,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 333,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,007,576.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Five Below Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

